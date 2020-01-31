Global  

Radio host Rush Limbaugh announces lung cancer diagnosis on air

Reuters Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh announced on the air on Monday that he has been diagnosed with "advanced lung cancer" but plans to continue to do his program "as normally and as competently" as he can while he undergoes treatment.
News video: Rush Limbaugh Reveals ‘Advanced Lung Cancer’ Diagnosis

Rush Limbaugh Reveals ‘Advanced Lung Cancer’ Diagnosis 01:27

 Rush Limbaugh Reveals ‘Advanced Lung Cancer’ Diagnosis On Feb. 3, American radio personality Rush Limbaugh disclosed to his audience that he has cancer. According to Limbaugh, doctors diagnosed him with “advanced lung cancer” after he experienced breathing issues on Jan. 12. Rush Limbaugh,...

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh made a bombshell announcement on the air on Monday. According to Limbaugh, doctors diagnosed him with "advanced lung cancer" after he experienced breathing issues on Jan. 12.

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh announced on Monday that he has been diagnosed with "advanced lung cancer" but plans to continue to do his program "as normally and as competently" as he can while he undergoes treatment.

Rush Limbaugh revealed on his radio show Monday that he has been diagnosed with an advanced lung cancer.
Conservative radio firebrand Rush Limbaugh declared Friday that when President Barack Obama was commander-in-chief, Republicans and the radio host "didn't try to kick Obama out of office."
