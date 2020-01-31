Radio host Rush Limbaugh announces lung cancer diagnosis on air
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh announced on the air on Monday that he has been diagnosed with "advanced lung cancer" but plans to continue to do his program "as normally and as competently" as he can while he undergoes treatment.
Rush Limbaugh Reveals ‘Advanced Lung Cancer’ Diagnosis On Feb. 3, American radio personality Rush Limbaugh disclosed to his audience that he has cancer. According to Limbaugh, doctors diagnosed him with “advanced lung cancer” after he experienced breathing issues on Jan. 12. Rush Limbaugh,...
Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh announced on Monday that he has been diagnosed with "advanced lung cancer" but plans to continue to do his program "as normally and as competently" as he..