Trump impeachment trial, Iowa caucus, Super Bowl parade: 5 things to know Wednesday
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The Senate is poised for a historic vote on Trump impeachment, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their Super Bowl victory and more things to know Wednesday.
Senate To Vote On Presidential Impeachment Trial
Tuesday night's State of the Union address came on the eve of Wednesday's final impeachment vote, and the chill in the air was obvious from the very beginning. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:13Published
