Trump impeachment trial, Iowa caucus, Super Bowl parade: 5 things to know Wednesday

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The Senate is poised for a historic vote on Trump impeachment, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their Super Bowl victory and more things to know Wednesday.
Senate To Vote On Presidential Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate To Vote On Presidential Impeachment Trial

Tuesday night's State of the Union address came on the eve of Wednesday's final impeachment vote, and the chill in the air was obvious from the very beginning. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:13Published

Alabama Democrat Doug Jones to vote to convict Trump in Senate trial [Video]Alabama Democrat Doug Jones to vote to convict Trump in Senate trial

U.S. Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, seen as a potentially vulnerable Democratic lawmaker from a Republican state, announced on the floor of the Senate that he will vote to convict President Donald..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published


Trump impeachment trial, Kobe Bryant tribute, Brexit: 5 things to know Friday

The Senate could wrap up the Trump impeachment trial, the Lakers return to the Staples Center, Brexit day arrives and more news you need to know Friday.
USATODAY.com

Super Bowl, impeachment trial, Iowa caucus: 5 things you need to know Monday

Closing arguments begin in President Trump's impeachment trial, Iowa caucus kicks off 2020 election and Super Bowl commercials fight for the crown.
USATODAY.com


LoreesReality

🤷‍♀️🌊 With the Impeachment trial coming to an end, the nightmare of the Iowa Causcus it’s now time to focus on a suitable… https://t.co/CFa3kQmjQH 7 minutes ago

jorie_graham

Jorie graham Trump impeachment: Senate prepares to acquit president as Iowa results trickle in – live https://t.co/zTV0NiEWqN 13 minutes ago

MultiRamblings

"❕RIP GOP❕" Multifarious Ramblings Fx Trump angrily promotes anti-Pelosi 'tantrum' tweets after she rips up State of the Union speech - follow live https://t.co/0nKQBj6meX 16 minutes ago

lilith2u

L̴̩̾ï̋͗li̹̰̙͒̐͌t̖̮̽ͪ͜ȟ̢̬̣̫̔̍ RT @bunkybun: Trump angrily promotes anti-Pelosi 'tantrum' tweets after she rips up State of the Union speech - follow live https://t.co/1D… 23 minutes ago

lilith2u

L̴̩̾ï̋͗li̹̰̙͒̐͌t̖̮̽ͪ͜ȟ̢̬̣̫̔̍ Trump news live: Latest impeachment updates as president angrily promotes anti-Pelosi tweets | The Independent https://t.co/goPbQ5IzXg 32 minutes ago

bunkybun

Bunkunin - Your Intrepid Insurgent Bunny Reporter Trump angrily promotes anti-Pelosi 'tantrum' tweets after she rips up State of the Union speech - follow live… https://t.co/jAtARVlHVg 33 minutes ago

jarred_byron

Jarred Byron Don’t forget, through all the hate/love of Pelosi and Trump. Through all the craziness of the impeachment trial, we… https://t.co/uWU5Mc0Rdk 36 minutes ago

facetioussoup

Liz Wriston RT @ytcitraining: Trump impeachment: Senate prepares to acquit president as Iowa results trickle in – live https://t.co/qONcpSeYDr 43 minutes ago

