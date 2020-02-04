Trump boasts of economic gains on eve of impeachment verdict
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () WASHINGTON : Standing before a Congress and nation sharply divided by impeachment, President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address Tuesday to extol a "Great American Comeback" on his watch, just three years after he took office decrying a land of "American carnage" under his predecessor.The partisan discord was apparent for all to see as the first president to campaign for reelection while facing impeachment vigorously made his case for another term: Republican legislators chanted "Four More Years." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of Trump's speech as he ended his address."America's enemies are on the run, America's fortunes are on the rise and America's future is...
