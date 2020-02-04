Global  

Trump boasts of economic gains on eve of impeachment verdict

WorldNews Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Trump boasts of economic gains on eve of impeachment verdictWASHINGTON : Standing before a Congress and nation sharply divided by impeachment, President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address Tuesday to extol a "Great American Comeback" on his watch, just three years after he took office decrying a land of "American carnage" under his predecessor.The partisan discord was apparent for all to see as the first president to campaign for reelection while facing impeachment vigorously made his case for another term: Republican legislators chanted "Four More Years." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of Trump's speech as he ended his address."America's enemies are on the run, America's fortunes are on the rise and America's future is...
 Against a sharply partisan backdrop, President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared the nation was “stronger than ever before." He delivered his State of the Union address on the eve of his likely impeachment acquittal and in the aftermath of the chaotic first votes of the race to replace him.

On eve of impeachment verdict, Trump tees up State of Union

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stepping to the dais in extraordinary times, President Donald Trump on Tuesday will deliver his State of the Union address on the eve of his...
Seattle Times

Donald Trump boasts of economic gains but Nancy Pelosi rips up his speech

US President Donald Trump declared America is “stronger than ever before” in his State of the Union address on the eve of his probable impeachment acquittal.
Belfast Telegraph


