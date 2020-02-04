Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Google > Google Photos admits of a 'glitch' that sent private videos to strangers

Google Photos admits of a 'glitch' that sent private videos to strangers

WorldNews Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Google Photos admits of a 'glitch' that sent private videos to strangersGoogle has admitted it accidently sent private videos of some users of its Google Photos service to strangers, blaming a technical glitch behind the incident. Google alerted the affected users via an email but did not disclose...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Google admits sending users' private videos to strangers

Google admits sending users' private videos to strangers 01:12

 MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA — Google has admitted that a few of its users had their private videos on Google Photos sent to complete strangers because of a tech glitch. This is because the search giant allows its users to download their data through a service called Google Takeout, the Verge...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Google Admits Google Photos Sent Private Videos to Strangers [Video]Google Admits Google Photos Sent Private Videos to Strangers

Google Admits Google Photos Sent Private Videos to Strangers The "technical error" occurred between Nov. 21 and Nov. 25 of last year. It involved the Google Takeout Service, which allows users to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

Google may have accidentally shared your private Google Photos videos with strangers [Video]Google may have accidentally shared your private Google Photos videos with strangers

Google Photos users were notified of the possible November 2019 breach on February 3, 2020.

Credit: Mashable     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Google Photos bug sent private videos to strangers

If you used Google Takeout to back up your Photos files from November 21st to 25th, 2019, a stranger out there may have a copy of your videos. The tech giant has...
engadget

Google says glitch sent people's videos to strangers

Google on Tuesday said that a software glitch resulted in some Photo app smartphone videos being given to the wrong people. Google was notifying those who may...
Japan Today

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aconvict

💧 aconvict RT @BiIndia: #GooglePhotos admits of a 'glitch' that sent private videos to strangers https://t.co/2auUe8Wyec https://t.co/IgORO4PoR2 30 minutes ago

7rshi

সপ্তর্ষি Google Photos admits of a 'glitch' that sent private videos to strangers https://t.co/oSCaOw8rJq via @BiIndia 1 hour ago

MrBusinessMan6

Mr.BusinessMan Google Photos admits of a 'glitch' that sent private videos to strangers - Businessinsider India on Mobile https://t.co/syYeHI2xiD 3 hours ago

BiIndia

Business Insider India🇮🇳 #GooglePhotos admits of a 'glitch' that sent private videos to strangers https://t.co/2auUe8Wyec https://t.co/IgORO4PoR2 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.