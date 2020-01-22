Global  

Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific asks staff to take unpaid leave

BBC News Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific wants staff to take three weeks leave to help cope with Coronavirus.
News video: Cathay Pacific to cut global capacity by 30% amid coronavirus epidemic

Cathay Pacific to cut global capacity by 30% amid coronavirus epidemic 01:05

 Cathay Pacific has asked all of its staff to take three weeks of unpaid leave and is cutting 30% of its capacity as it battles against the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Adam Reed reports.

More Airlines Drop Flights to China as Virus Spreads [Video]More Airlines Drop Flights to China as Virus Spreads

British Airways halted all flights to China and American Airlines suspended flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing. Several other airlines including Finnair, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific and..

Cathay Pacific Agrees To Let Flight Attendants Wear Protective Masks In-Flight [Video]Cathay Pacific Agrees To Let Flight Attendants Wear Protective Masks In-Flight

Cathay Pacific Airways will allow all crew members and frontline employees to wear surgical masks on flights. Reuters reports the Hong Kong airline made the call due to concerns over a new..

Cathay Pacific asks employees to take unpaid leave as virus hits demand

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd has asked all its 27,000 employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave in coming months as it battles a fall in demand...
Cathay Pacific to cut 30% of capacity due to coronavirus

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut around 30% of its capacity over the next two months, including around 90% of its flights to mainland China,...
UK134

バスケス RT @JournoDannyAero: BREAKING: CATHAY PACIFIC CEO ASKS ALL STAFF TO TAKE THREE WEEKS OF UNPAID LEAVE @SCMPNews https://t.co/xOXmze0xyJ 9 seconds ago

rexglacer

Rex Glacer RT @WakeUpCanada1: BBC News - #Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific asks staff to take unpaid leave https://t.co/pPw4sh1Mar 39 seconds ago

s_adachi

s_adachi RT @Reuters: Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways asked its 27,000 employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave, as it battles a fall in dem… 1 minute ago

WakeUpCanada1

WakeUpCanada... Canada Needs A Trump BBC News - #Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific asks staff to take unpaid leave https://t.co/pPw4sh1Mar 3 minutes ago

michael_fohey

Michael D. RT @MariaBonanno9: Cathay Pacific Airways asked thousands of workers Wednesday to take three weeks off without pay to help the company get… 4 minutes ago

alpepinnazzo

alpe pinnazzo Cathay Pacific CEO ASKS ALL STAFF TO TAKE 3 WEEKS OF UNPAID LEAVE #coronavirus Contained 😜… https://t.co/rJb57ZKrks 5 minutes ago

J_B_C16

John Lee RT @EvanFeigenbaum: Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific asks all 27,000 employees to take turns on three weeks unpaid leave | South China Morning P… 6 minutes ago

dsford23

Joel Ormerod RT @JournoDannyAero: @SCMPNews CEO TANG VIDEO: “PRESERVING OUR CASH IS NOW KEY TO PROTECTING OUR BUSINESS." @SCMPNews https://t.co/xOXmze0x… 7 minutes ago

