Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Top heavy: Handful of elite programs hoard most top recruits

Top heavy: Handful of elite programs hoard most top recruits

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
McKinnley Jackson, a huge and talented defensive tackle from Mississippi, was one of the few five-star recruits whose college choice was a mystery coming into signing day. “I’ll keep this short, simple and sweet,” Jackson said during a news conference Wednesday at George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi. “For the next three to four […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Top heavy: Handful of elite programs hoard most top recruits

Top heavy: Handful of elite programs hoard most top recruitsThe rich getting richer on signing day in college football in a long-standing tradition
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

delphinepib

Delphine Pilcher "Top Heavy: Handful of Elite Programs Hoard Most Top Recruits" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/AKv78Pq38Z 2 minutes ago

debbraseeh

Debbra Seehafer "Top Heavy: Handful of Elite Programs Hoard Most Top Recruits" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/dThfVeRBTT 3 minutes ago

texsaspost

texaspost Top heavy: Handful of elite programs hoard most top recruits https://t.co/aOsukn7DF1 https://t.co/W70LJeoF21 3 minutes ago

wowk13sports

WOWK #13SportsZone Top heavy: Handful of elite programs hoard most top recruits https://t.co/dvxAdlxvzx 24 minutes ago

Local4Sports

Local 4 Sports Top heavy: Handful of elite programs hoard most top recruits https://t.co/pgnulYGNGC 25 minutes ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Top heavy: Handful of elite programs hoard most top recruits https://t.co/vREVZqOx0n https://t.co/52nmfX03KD 26 minutes ago

AugustineMar88

Augustine Marin "Top Heavy: Handful of Elite Programs Hoard Most Top Recruits" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/gvMU3hHJxM 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.