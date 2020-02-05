Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > U.S Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

U.S Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump of both charges in his impeachment trial as it found him not guilty of obstructing Congress, as had been charged by the House of Representatives.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Senate acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment

U.S. Senate acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment 01:32

 President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial

Natalie Brand reports on senate voting for acquittal in impeachment trial against President Trump (2-5-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:14Published

Trump acquitted by a divided Senate [Video]Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

The U.S. Senate acquitted President Donald Trump of both impeachment charges Wednesday, ending only the third presidential trial in American history with votes...
USATODAY.com

Senate acquits Trump on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress charges

The Senate overwhelmingly acquitted President Trump on both articles of impeachment against him Wednesday afternoon following a brief trial, in a historic...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JR_Surg

Inigma RT @Breaking911: BREAKING NEWS: Senate acquits President Trump on abuse of power charge in impeachment trail 2 seconds ago

bimhuis17

Pat RT @ElieNYC: To acquit a President, Republicans have crowned a King. Impeachment has laid bare the way forward: Democrats, progressives, so… 24 seconds ago

MaryMister13

Mary Mister RT @alexa_baxter: To the ⁦@HouseDemocrats⁩ and ⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ what you have done was to cause the Democrats to lose the house 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Sen… 41 seconds ago

gtata51

Anita RT @MichaelDadiego: Senate ACQUITS Trump on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress charges‼️JUSTICE WINS OVER EVIL‼️⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ ⁦@S… 45 seconds ago

GeenaJagger

Bella Dottore 💫 RT @ProudlyChaotic: NOW WE MADE HISTORY! Let it be known that forever more Trump will be ACQUITTED! Senate acquits Trump on abuse of power… 56 seconds ago

UmmiYaacub

UmmiYaacub吴敏 RT @theedgemalaysia: Highlight: Senate acquits Trump and ends divisive impeachment trial - Bloomberg https://t.co/EEepSi1quK 1 minute ago

gratefulAC19

GratefulAmerican19 RT @sohos1963: To all the democRATS crying bitches👊🤣 Senate acquits Trump on abuse of power impeachment charge https://t.co/mlJTfYNSSs 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.