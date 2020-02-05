Kirk Douglas, Hollywood's tough guy on screen and off, dead at 103
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Kirk Douglas, the cleft-chinned movie star who fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the screen and the Hollywood establishment, died on Wednesday at the age of 103, his son Michael Douglas said.
