Kirk Douglas, Hollywood's tough guy on screen and off, dead at 103

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas died Wednesday. His son actor Michael Douglas made the announcement on Instagram. The elder Douglas is known for his roles in classics like "Spartacus", "20,000 Leagues..

‘Spartacus' Star Kirk Douglas Dead at 103 ‘Spartacus' Star Kirk Douglas Dead at 103 Famed actor Kirk Douglas died on Feb. 5. Best known for his role in the 1960 film ‘Spartacus,’ Kirk was one of the leading men of Hollywood’s.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:13Published 12 hours ago