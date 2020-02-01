Global  

Just after Trump acquittal, Republican senators requested Hunter Biden's travel records

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Trump was just acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial, but two Republican senators are still looking into Hunter Biden's Ukraine business dealings.
