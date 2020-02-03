Global  

Milwaukee teacher put on leave after tweeting that Rush Limbaugh's cancer is 'awesome'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A Milwaukee Public Schools teacher came under fire for a tweet celebrating Rush Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis.
News video: Medical community, survivors respond to Rush Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis

Medical community, survivors respond to Rush Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis 01:51

 Palm Beach County resident and political commentator Rush Limbaugh shared his lung cancer diagnosis just a day ahead of World Cancer Day. A day dedicated to prevention, detection and treatment. For survivors like Todd Shoemaker it’s a reminder that cancer can affect anyone.

'Awesome He's Dying': Wisconsin Teacher on Leave After Tweets on Rush Limbaugh [Video]'Awesome He's Dying': Wisconsin Teacher on Leave After Tweets on Rush Limbaugh

A city alderman is calling for the discipline of a public school teacher over his tweets on Rush Limbaugh`s lung cancer revelation.

'It's awesome that he's dying:' Teacher on leave after tweet about Rush Limbaugh [Video]'It's awesome that he's dying:' Teacher on leave after tweet about Rush Limbaugh

A Milwaukee high school teacher is under fire for a tweet he sent, saying it's awesome that national radio host Rush Limbaugh, is dying from cancer. At least one Milwaukee alderman is calling on the..

Rush Limbaugh, who claimed gay weddings ‘normalise paedophilia’, just received the Medal for Freedom from Donald Trump

Anti-LGBT radio host Rush Limbaugh has been been bestowed with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump. Trump awarded the honour the right-wing Rush...
Political World Stunned By Rush Limbaugh’s Lung Cancer Diagnosis: ‘He’s Got Millions of People Behind Him’

Journalists, commentators, and politicians from across the political spectrum joined together to wish conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh a speedy recovery,...
