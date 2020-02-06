Global  

NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record-breaking mission

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
After 328 days in space, NASA astronaut Christina Koch is back on Earth.
News video: Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth

Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth 00:26

 Astronaut Christina Koch landed in the country of Kazakhstan Thursday morning, aboard a Russian spacecraft. Koch spent 11 months in space — 328 days — the longest single spaceflight for a woman.

Nation Celebrating Return Of Female Astronaut To Earth [Video]Nation Celebrating Return Of Female Astronaut To Earth

CBS New York's Elise Preston shares what Christina Koch's hopes comes of the attention.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:59Published

NASA astronaut Koch returns to Earth, makes history [Video]NASA astronaut Koch returns to Earth, makes history

A capsule carrying a crew of three from the International Space Station, including record-setting United States astronaut Christina Koch, landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday. Chris Dignam has more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:47Published


NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record mission

U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday after a record stay on the International Space...
Reuters

NASA’s Record-Breaking Astronaut Christina Koch Returns Home

NASA’s Record-Breaking Astronaut Christina Koch Returns HomeNASA astronaut Christina Koch during a January 2020 spacewalk (via NASA) Record-breaking NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth today after almost a...
geek.com


