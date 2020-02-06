Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record mission

NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record mission

Hindu Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The American astronaut set the record for the longest stay in space by a woman.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Returning To Earth

NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Returning To Earth 00:32

 U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, was due to return to Earth on Thursday. Koch is returning after completing a record stay aboard the International Space Station. Koch was scheduled to climb into a Russian Soyuz capsule and depart at 9:30 p.m. on...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nation Celebrating Return Of Female Astronaut To Earth [Video]Nation Celebrating Return Of Female Astronaut To Earth

CBS New York's Elise Preston shares what Christina Koch's hopes comes of the attention.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:59Published

NASA astronaut Koch returns to Earth, makes history [Video]NASA astronaut Koch returns to Earth, makes history

A capsule carrying a crew of three from the International Space Station, including record-setting United States astronaut Christina Koch, landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday. Chris Dignam has more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record-breaking mission

After 328 days in space, NASA astronaut Christina Koch is back on Earth.  
USATODAY.com

NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after recording-setting 328 days in space

The 11-month mission was Christina Koch's first flight into space and also included the first-ever all-female spacewalk with Jessica Meir in October.  
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SaTH_DoM

Nicola Wenlock Christina Koch: Nasa astronaut sets new female space record 139 million miles - mind bogglingly amazing https://t.co/cIclQGmNzN 11 seconds ago

Farrahcutie

👑 Queen Fara 👑 RT @SpaceflightNow: NASA astronaut Christina Koch is out of the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft after completing a 328-day mission, the longest ever… 16 seconds ago

LisaLShumaker

Lisa Shumaker RT @Reuters: Astronaut Christina Koch landed in Kazakhstan after a 328-day record stay on the International Space Station. Koch’s mission b… 57 seconds ago

lovepeace0120

チョコまる RT @ABC: RECORD BREAKER: NASA astronaut Christina Koch, who spent nearly 11 months in orbit on the longest spaceflight by a woman, lands sa… 2 minutes ago

CowboySciFiBot

Space Cowboy Scifi RT @SepidehN: Just in time for Feb 11 >> International Day Of Women and Girls in Science https://t.co/agfLvbQ6NI #science #womeninstem #nas… 2 minutes ago

Spdadhdmom

canadian mom RT @TIME: NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns safely from history-making 328-day mission https://t.co/GlBiS4VKsk 2 minutes ago

AVAtwozero

Vince Agraan RT @ANCALERTS: RECORD-BREAKING! NASA astronaut Christina Koch has landed on Earth after spending 328 days aboard the International Space St… 3 minutes ago

kayrock421

Karen Fuller RT @ABC7: MAKING HISTORY: #NASA astronaut #ChristinaKoch is back on solid ground after a record-setting run in space -- she spent 11 months… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.