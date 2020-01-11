Madrid eliminated by Real Sociedad in Copa del Rey
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad ended Real Madrid's 21-game unbeaten run by winning 4-3 at the Santiago Bernabéu on Thursday to reach the Copa del Rey semifinals for the first time in six years. The result halted Madrid's eight-game winning streak and handed the club its first loss in all competitions since October. It also ended Madrid's hopes of winning the cup competition for the first time since 2014. Real...
