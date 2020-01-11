Global  

Madrid eliminated by Real Sociedad in Copa del Rey

WorldNews Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Madrid eliminated by Real Sociedad in Copa del ReyMADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad ended Real Madrid's 21-game unbeaten run by winning 4-3 at the Santiago Bernabéu on Thursday to reach the Copa del Rey semifinals for the first time in six years. The result halted Madrid's eight-game winning streak and handed the club its first loss in all competitions since October. It also ended Madrid's hopes of winning the cup competition for the first time since 2014. Real...
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Everything you need to know about the 'Copa del Rey' quarter-finals

Everything you need to know about the 'Copa del Rey' quarter-finals 01:29

 The ‘Copa del Rey’ quarter-finals kick off tomorrow night and we can't wait to see how everything turns out! Here are some deets that could affect how each team does. Do you think your team will make it through to the semi-finals?

