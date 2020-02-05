Russian foreign minister visits Venezuela, bolstering Maduro
Friday, 7 February 2020 () CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister s visedng Venezuela on Friday in a show of support for President Nicolás Maduro as mounting pressure from Washington threatens to cut off the socialist leader from a key financial ally in Moscow. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s stop in Caracas follows a trip by Venezuelan opposition politician Juan […]
