Russian foreign minister visits Venezuela, bolstering Maduro

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister s visedng Venezuela on Friday in a show of support for President Nicolás Maduro as mounting pressure from Washington threatens to cut off the socialist leader from a key financial ally in Moscow. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s stop in Caracas follows a trip by Venezuelan opposition politician Juan […]
