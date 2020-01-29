Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > House managers say Trump hasn't learned a lesson from impeachment trial

House managers say Trump hasn't learned a lesson from impeachment trial

WorldNews Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
House managers say Trump hasn't learned a lesson from impeachment trialWashington (CNN)Democratic House impeachment managers believe President Donald Trump has not learned anything from his recently concluded impeachment trial and will likely continue the same behavior while in office, they told CNN in an exclusive interview. "Of course he hasn't learned a lesson," Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York told CNN's Anderson Cooper in an interview, a clip of which aired Friday morning on "New Day." Cooper sat down with all seven...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PoliticKing - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump trial begins

Trump trial begins 24:43

 Larry talks with former representatives Bob Barr (R-GA) and Bill McCollum (R-FL), who were managers of Bill Clinton's impeachment case, about the start of Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Alan Dershowitz explains his changing view on impeachment [Video]Alan Dershowitz explains his changing view on impeachment

Larry goes one-on-one with constitutional scholar and member of President Trump's legal defense team Alan Dershowitz, who explains why his views on impeachment have changed from those he previously..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:17Published

Will Trump emerge from impeachment saga stronger than before? [Video]Will Trump emerge from impeachment saga stronger than before?

Will Donald Trump emerge from the impeachment saga stronger than before? Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich (D-OH) joins Larry King on PoliticKING with his take and discusses the Democratic..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 11:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sen. Mazie Hirono says Trump 'wasn't acquitted' because he had a 'rigged' impeachment trial

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, boldly claimed on Thursday that President Trump wasn't actually acquitted because the Senate impeachment trial was "rigged."
FOXNews.com

Watch Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Be Forced to Read out a Trump Tweet at Impeachment Trial

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was made to read out one of President Donald Trump’s Twitter posts Wednesday during the Senate impeachment trial....
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network House managers say #Trump hasn't learned a lesson from #impeachmenttrial #DonaldTrump #PowerAbuse #Ukraine… https://t.co/BkabfBdKFE 2 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com House managers say Trump hasn’t learned a lesson from impeachment trial https://t.co/9BX8ORoYWX 2 hours ago

PattyLehner

Patty Lehner RT @SDSunchaser: Shame on you and your ignorance, Ms. Collins: House managers say Trump hasn't learned a lesson from impeachment trial - CN… 2 hours ago

1461TinyDays

1461 Days of Mr Tiny Hands Day 1114: House managers say Mr Tiny Hands hasn't learned a lesson from impeachment trial. #SenateGOPCoverup… https://t.co/ySvhOqWXgk 2 hours ago

swissbusiness

swissbusiness House managers say Trump hasn't learned a lesson from impeachment trial https://t.co/RII7XWAdO4 2 hours ago

SDSunchaser

Resist! Shame on you and your ignorance, Ms. Collins: House managers say Trump hasn't learned a lesson from impeachment tri… https://t.co/WTR23IAqIX 3 hours ago

IngDavis3

Ingrid N. Davis Thanks @RepAdamSchiff and House Managers GREAT JOB. You proved your case despite what the GOP Senators did. By fail… https://t.co/BCItrzGZJN 11 hours ago

rich_houtx

TexanByBirth 🌟 Today’s ‘word of the day’ by House Managers is ‘Unapologetic’. Now they think Trump should be removed because he h… https://t.co/CLN9wRow91 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.