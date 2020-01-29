House managers say Trump hasn't learned a lesson from impeachment trial
Friday, 7 February 2020 () Washington (CNN)DemocraticHouse impeachment managers believe President Donald Trump has not learned anything from his recently concluded impeachment trial and will likely continue the same behavior while in office, they told CNN in an exclusive interview. "Of course he hasn't learned a lesson," Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York told CNN's Anderson Cooper in an interview, a clip of which aired Friday morning on "New Day." Cooper sat down with all seven...