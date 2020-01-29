Dizzed.com House managers say Trump hasn’t learned a lesson from impeachment trial https://t.co/9BX8ORoYWX 2 hours ago

Patty Lehner RT @SDSunchaser: Shame on you and your ignorance, Ms. Collins: House managers say Trump hasn't learned a lesson from impeachment trial - CN… 2 hours ago

1461 Days of Mr Tiny Hands Day 1114: House managers say Mr Tiny Hands hasn't learned a lesson from impeachment trial. #SenateGOPCoverup… https://t.co/ySvhOqWXgk 2 hours ago

swissbusiness House managers say Trump hasn't learned a lesson from impeachment trial https://t.co/RII7XWAdO4 2 hours ago

Resist! Shame on you and your ignorance, Ms. Collins: House managers say Trump hasn't learned a lesson from impeachment tri… https://t.co/WTR23IAqIX 3 hours ago

Ingrid N. Davis Thanks @RepAdamSchiff and House Managers GREAT JOB. You proved your case despite what the GOP Senators did. By fail… https://t.co/BCItrzGZJN 11 hours ago