Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Gayle King > Oprah says Gayle King feels 'attacked' after fallout from clip of her asking about Kobe Bryant's rape charge

Oprah says Gayle King feels 'attacked' after fallout from clip of her asking about Kobe Bryant's rape charge

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Oprah Winfrey says Gayle King is "not doing well," following the fallout over a clip of her asking Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant's rape charge.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published < > Embed
News video: Gayle King Slams CBS for Airing Excerpt of Her Lisa Leslie Interview About Kobe Bryant

Gayle King Slams CBS for Airing Excerpt of Her Lisa Leslie Interview About Kobe Bryant 01:08

 Gayle King Slams CBS for Airing Excerpt of Her Lisa Leslie Interview About Kobe Bryant King asked Leslie about Kobe Bryant's legacy in the YouTube clip from 'CBS This Morning.' Gayle King, via 'CBS This Morning' Leslie said that she never knew Bryant as a person who would "do something to violate...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gayle King slams CBS for airing excerpt of her Lisa Leslie interview about Kobe Bryant [Video]Gayle King slams CBS for airing excerpt of her Lisa Leslie interview about Kobe Bryant

King asked Leslie about Kobe Bryant's legacy in the YouTube clip from 'CBS This Morning'.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:08Published

'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News [Video]'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News

'Birds of Prey' flies into theaters this weekend, and reviews are in for the movie. Plus, more on why 'The Crown' is coming to a close at Netflix and Gayle King's response to her Kobe Bryant interview..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 04:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oprah Cries While Admitting Gayle King Has Gotten 'Death Threats' Over Kobe Bryant Interview Question Scandal

Oprah Winfrey is worried about her friend, Gayle King. The 66-year-old entrepreneur made an appearance on Hoda & Jenna & Friends on Friday (February 7) to...
Just Jared

Gayle King responds to backlash after asking Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant's rape charge

Gayle King has angered many Kobe Bryant fans after asking Lisa Leslie, a WNBA player and friend of Bryant's, about the late player's 2003 rape charge.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ogkream

bankroll pj ® RT @KarenCivil: Oprah tears up on @HodaAndJenna show as she says Gayle King has gotten death threats over Kobe Bryant question. https://t.c… 42 seconds ago

kimmdlett

𝚔𝚒𝚖𝚖 𝒟. 𝚕𝚎𝚝𝚝 Oprah says Gayle King received death threats over interview clip about Kobe Bryant https://t.co/RpamdkURIg 2 minutes ago

Halverson21S

samanthah23🦄 RT @people: Oprah Winfrey Tears Up as She Says Gayle King Has Gotten Death Threats over Kobe Bryant Question https://t.co/ZAueUU3jfl 2 minutes ago

ImPaulRNelson

Paulie R Nelson RT @sek812: Where was the outrage at Imus’ death when the media reduced his legacy to his “nappy headed hoe” comment? Something must be dif… 3 minutes ago

sdott06

JetSettingSandi RT @lovebscott: Oprah Winfrey Tears Up, Says Gayle King Isn't Doing Well After Receiving Death Threats [Video] https://t.co/1Y6zXuf5GY 3 minutes ago

fannieprice

Mary Webber RT @thedailybeast: Oprah Winfrey defended her best friend Gayle King: “She is not doing well. May, I say, she is not doing well because sh… 4 minutes ago

j_gaymon

Dr. J Gayle Gaymon Oprah says Gayle King received death threats over interview clip about Kobe Bryant https://t.co/tNt4bnlzlB via @pagesix 5 minutes ago

triantafyllidi2

Επικαιρότητα - V - News V Choked-up Oprah Winfrey says Gayle King is ‘not doing well’ amid death threats over Kobe Bryant clip ======… https://t.co/yeljESfgTl 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.