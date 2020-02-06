Oprah says Gayle King feels 'attacked' after fallout from clip of her asking about Kobe Bryant's rape charge

bankroll pj ® RT @KarenCivil: Oprah tears up on @HodaAndJenna show as she says Gayle King has gotten death threats over Kobe Bryant question. https://t.c… 42 seconds ago

𝚔𝚒𝚖𝚖 𝒟. 𝚕𝚎𝚝𝚝 Oprah says Gayle King received death threats over interview clip about Kobe Bryant https://t.co/RpamdkURIg 2 minutes ago

samanthah23🦄 RT @people: Oprah Winfrey Tears Up as She Says Gayle King Has Gotten Death Threats over Kobe Bryant Question https://t.co/ZAueUU3jfl 2 minutes ago

Paulie R Nelson RT @sek812: Where was the outrage at Imus’ death when the media reduced his legacy to his “nappy headed hoe” comment? Something must be dif… 3 minutes ago

JetSettingSandi RT @lovebscott: Oprah Winfrey Tears Up, Says Gayle King Isn't Doing Well After Receiving Death Threats [Video] https://t.co/1Y6zXuf5GY 3 minutes ago

Mary Webber RT @thedailybeast: Oprah Winfrey defended her best friend Gayle King: “She is not doing well. May, I say, she is not doing well because sh… 4 minutes ago

Dr. J Gayle Gaymon Oprah says Gayle King received death threats over interview clip about Kobe Bryant https://t.co/tNt4bnlzlB via @pagesix 5 minutes ago