Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Native Americans in the United States > Sacred Native American site in Arizona blasted for border wall construction

Sacred Native American site in Arizona blasted for border wall construction

USATODAY.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
The contractor installing President Donald Trump's border wall at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument is blasting a hill sacred to the O'Odham people.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Report: FBI Investigates Shootout At Border Wall Construction Site [Video]Report: FBI Investigates Shootout At Border Wall Construction Site

The FBI is reportedly investigating a shootout at a border wall construction site.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:11Published

U.S. border wall falls over into Mexico due to high winds [Video]U.S. border wall falls over into Mexico due to high winds

Construction workers remove damaged sections of the wall that the U.S. government is building on its border with Mexico, after a part of it blew over on the Mexican side due to high winds.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trees marked for removal for border wall construction at the San Pedro River

Cottonwood trees are marked for removal for border wall at the San Pedro River in southeastern Arizona.  
azcentral.com

Arizona national monument being blown up for border wall

The blasts are taking place on an UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and Native American burial site.
CBS News


Tweets about this

JayBee79057343

Jay Bee CanadianGirl RT @USATODAY: A site that the Native American O'odham people consider sacred is being blasted by a contractor to make way for President Tru… 31 seconds ago

liskeard1

Meesh RT @RuthH_Hopkins: Trump is blowing up the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, a tract of Sonoran Desert wilderness long celebrated as one… 2 minutes ago

okfornow

Clovis Anna Marie™️ Sacred Native American site in Arizona blasted for border wall construction https://t.co/861WIW1PBL 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.