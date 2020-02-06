Global  

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones mourn Kirk Douglas at funeral two days after death

USATODAY.com Saturday, 8 February 2020
Son Michael Douglas, his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, director Steven Spielberg are among the mourners at Kirk Douglas' funeral on Friday.
 Catherine Zeta-Jones paid tribute to her late father-in-law Kirk Douglas in a heartbreaking post on Instagram on Wednesday.

Kirk Douglas Laid to Rest at Private Funeral 2 Days After Death

Kirk Douglas was honored at private funeral service in the Los Angeles area on Friday. The Spartacus star was laid to rest at the Westwood Village Memorial Park....
E! Online

Michael Douglas Enjoyed ''Great'' Time With Father Kirk Douglas 2 Weeks Before Death

Michael Douglas is mourning the loss of his father Kirk Douglas. On Wednesday afternoon, Michael revealed the late great actor passed away at the age of 103. He...
E! Online


