France to close two schools near ski resort after coronavirus cases

Reuters Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Two schools near a French ski resort where five Britons have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus will be shut next week as authorities try to determine with whom those infected had been in contact, a regional health official said.
