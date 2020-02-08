Global  

Solar Orbiter set to reveal Sun's secrets

WorldNews Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Solar Orbiter set to reveal Sun's secretsThe European Space Agency will embark upon one of its most ambitious projects to date Sunday when its Solar Orbiter probe launches from Florida's Cape Canaveral bound for the Sun. ......
News video: NASA-ESA probe blasts off for the sun's poles

NASA-ESA probe blasts off for the sun's poles 01:25

 The Solar Orbiter, built by NASA and the European Space Agency set off on an unprecedented mission to the sun, expected to yield insight into how solar radiant energy affects Earth. Soraya Ali reports.

