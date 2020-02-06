Global  

China’s virus death toll surpasses SARS but new cases fall

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — Mainland China’s death toll from the new virus outbreak has risen to 811, surpassing the number of fatalities in the 2002-2003 SARS pandemic. However, the number of new cases reported over the last 24 hours on Sunday fell significantly from the previous period, something experts see as a sign the spread of […]
