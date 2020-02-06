China’s virus death toll surpasses SARS but new cases fall



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus death toll passes SARS The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has surpassed the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, data from Chinese authorities showed, as millions of Chinese prepare to go back to work. Emer McCarthy reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33Published 2 hours ago Coronavirus crisis in China: death toll crosses 800, exceeding 2002-2003 SARS epidemic|OneIndia News AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 800 EXCEEDING THE 2002-2003 SARS EPIDEMIC DEATH RATE WORLDWIDE. ALMOST 37,000 PEOPLE IN CHINA HAVE NOW BEEN INFECTED BY.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:56Published 5 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources China virus death toll jumps past 500, more cases found on cruise ship off Japan The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China jumped by 73 to 563 on Thursday, its third consecutive record daily rise, as experts intensified efforts...

Reuters 3 days ago



Coronavirus live: China virus death toll hits 800 The death toll from coronavirus has surged past 800 in China, overtaking global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic. The viral outbreak has now infected more...

IndiaTimes 9 hours ago



