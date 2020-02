Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Torrential rain lashing Australia’s east coast on Sunday has extinguished a major wildfire and caused widespread flash flooding. Rain put out the Currowan Fire south of Sydney late Saturday after it destroyed 312 homes and razed 500,000 hectares (1.2 million acres) over 74 days, the New South Wales state Rural Fire […] 👓 View full article