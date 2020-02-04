Global  

Thousands freed from cruise ship in Hong Kong after coronavirus tests

SBS Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Thousands of people stranded aboard a cruise ship in Hong Kong for five days were allowed to disembark on Sunday after its 1,800 crew tested negative for the deadly new coronavirus.
 Hong Kong has lifted a quarantine on the World Dream cruise ship after clearing all crew members of the new virus.

Passengers board San Diego cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus continues to be on many people's minds, but it isn't stopping cruise ship passengers at the Port of San Diego from enjoying life.

'I feel so happy', says passenger after leaving ship

Thousands of people have left a cruise ship that was put in quarantine in Hong Kong.

Thousands held on cruise ship in Hong Kong as authorities check for virus

Thousands of passengers and crew on a cruise ship that docked in Hong Kong on Wednesday were being kept on board while they were tested for a coronavirus as the...
Reuters

Japan testing 3,700 people quarantined on cruise ship after Hong Kong coronavirus case

Japanese officials began screening more than 3,700 passengers and crew on a cruise ship quarantined off the port of Yokohama near Tokyo on Tuesday after a Hong...
Reuters

