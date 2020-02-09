Global  

Democrats step up attacks against each other as New Hampshire primary looms

Sunday, 9 February 2020
Democrats step up attacks against each other as New Hampshire primary loomsLeading Democratic presidential candidates have stepped up attacks against each other ahead of the New Hampshire primary, with Joe Biden saying Bernie Sanders’ democratic socialism would turn off voters in moderate states in a general election against Donald Trump. Sanders has maintained his lead over the other 10 candidates going into Tuesday’s vote, according to a CNN poll released on Sunday, with former mayor Pete Buttigieg in second, Biden in third...
 All eyes are on New Hampshire ahead of the presidential primary on Tuesday. The leading Democrats were out pushing for votes on Monday. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports

