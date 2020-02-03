Global  

Coronavirus latest: Death toll rises above 800 and exceeds Sars outbreak

FT.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
News video: China death toll passes 700, American dies of coronavirus in Wuhan

China death toll passes 700, American dies of coronavirus in Wuhan 00:59

 The death toll in mainland China surpassed 700 on Saturday, according to authorities, and is poised to pass the 774 deaths recorded globally during the 2002-2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Lauren Anthony reports.

China Workers Cautiously Return To Work [Video]China Workers Cautiously Return To Work

With the Lunar New Year celebrations concluded, workers began trickling back to offices and factories around China on Monday. The Chinese government has loosened some restrictions on work and travel..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Coronavirus death toll passes SARS [Video]Coronavirus death toll passes SARS

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has surpassed the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, data from Chinese authorities showed, as millions of Chinese prepare to go back to work. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:33Published


Coronavirus Live Updates: Death Toll in China Surpasses That of SARS Outbreak

Stocks dropped sharply in China as investors returned from a holiday to the prospect of the world’s No. 2 economy virtually shut down by the coronavirus...
Japanese Market Loses

The Japanese stock market is losing on Monday following the weak cues from Wall Street Friday and on concerns about the global economic impact of the coronavirus...
RTTNews

NealTBrown

neal brown Coronavirus live updates: China death toll tops 900 https://t.co/rn7boZ3g3J 2 minutes ago

yoss_r

yoss r RT @business: LATEST: Coronavirus surpasses death toll of SARS. Key developments: --More than 800 dead in just two months. SARS killed 774… 5 minutes ago

DissidentBlack

Dissident Black Merino💣 RT @betterw13983104: #China #coronavirus outbreak: All the latest updates https://t.co/mftfGbNtS5 7 minutes ago

kaalicharan

Abhishek Joshi Coronavirus live updates: China says death toll tops 900 as confirmed cases cross 40,000 https://t.co/HecoB1i9I9 7 minutes ago

RjsAmerica

Rj RT @GolfingJohn_: #PatriotsAwakened #Coronavirus updates: Death toll hits 811, surpasses SARS deaths As confirmed cases reach more than 37… 9 minutes ago

BleuNative

Blou.k Kouassi RT @FinancialTimes: Coronavirus latest: Death toll rises above 800 and exceeds Sars outbreak https://t.co/snIce7bLH4 10 minutes ago

WPipperger

Wolfgang Pipperger "...while the number of deaths grow by 97 to 908, with at least two more outside the country. China's health minist… https://t.co/EeeSaWkAvA 10 minutes ago

FarH53633196

FarH RT @gulf_news: China virus death toll rises to 908, cases pass 40,000 https://t.co/6vbyi8m0CK 10 minutes ago

