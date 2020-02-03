Global  

Renee Zellweger wins best actress Oscar for 'Judy'

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Renee Zellweger was crowned best actress at the Oscars on Sunday for her portrait of Hollywood legend Judy Garland in "Judy," a biographical drama exploring the singer's personal and professional turmoil at the end of her life.
News video: Renée Zellweger Discusses Best Actress Win For 'Judy' Backstage at 2020 Oscars

Renée Zellweger Discusses Best Actress Win For 'Judy' Backstage at 2020 Oscars 06:50

 Zellweger received her first Academy Award win for her portrayal of Judy Garland.

BAFTAs 2020: Renee Zellweger bags leading actress title

Renee Zellweger bagged the leading actress title for late film director Judy Garland's biopic 'Judy' at the 73rd BAFTA awards on Sunday (local time). It is...
Mid-Day

Oscars 2020: Check out the complete list of winners

While Joaquin Phoenix won the award for the best male actor for `Joker`, Renee Zellweger became the best female actor for her portrayal of late icon Judy Garland...
Zee News Also reported by •AceShowbiz

