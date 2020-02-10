Global  

'Parasite' from South Korea makes Oscar history with best picture win

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
South Korean social satire "Parasite" won the Oscar for best picture on Sunday, making history as the first film not in the English language to win the movie industry's highest honor.
Parasite scales subtitles barrier to win Best Picture Oscar | OneIndia News

Parasite scales subtitles barrier to win Best Picture Oscar | OneIndia News

 The 92nd Academy Awards scripted history by naming a non-English language film the top winner. South Korean film 'Parasite' became the first foreign film to win the coveted best picture prize at the Oscar ceremony on Sunday. It also won the award for Best International Feature, Best Director and Best...

Parasite: The first foreign-language film to win big at the Oscars

South Korean film Parasite has made history at the 2020 Oscars, being the first foreign-language film to win the award for Best Picture. The film is centred around two families - one poverty-stricken,..

'Parasite's' Oscar Win Is Setting The Internet Alight

"Parasite" swept four of the biggest categories at Monday night's Oscars. It took home statues for best picture, best international film, best original screenplay, and best director for Bong Joon..

Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' makes Oscar history with best picture win

South Korean class satire ‘Parasite’ is the first foreign-language film to win the coveted Academy Award
Hindu

South Korea's 'Parasite' makes history by taking out Best Picture Oscar

South Korean film Parasite has dominated the Academy Awards with its haul including best picture and directing for Bong Joon Ho.
SBS

