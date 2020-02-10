'Parasite' from South Korea makes Oscar history with best picture win

Stormii ♕ RT @TalyaGoldberg: the first non-English film to win Best Picture ✨ there really needs to be a case study on the team who took ‘Parasite’ f… 37 seconds ago

Linda Preston RT @CNN: To many, Bong Joon Ho and the entire cast and crew of "Parasite" represent a long-awaited demographic change at the Oscars -- as w… 1 minute ago

Maggie 美智幸子 RT @HirokoTabuchi: South Korea is embracing the work of a filmmaker who engages in a harsh critique of his own country. That’s the sign of… 5 minutes ago

Yamila⁷ 🦇 RT @shenaniganing: can music outlets pls start tracking "first South Korean" and "first non-English" on behalf of BTS the way that film cri… 17 minutes ago

Seongyong Cho RT @ABC: And the Oscar for Best International Feature Film goes to..."Parasite!" "Parasite" is the first movie from South Korea to win th… 44 minutes ago

Jaehyuns Valentines day ✨💕 RT @BBCLBicker: So. Taking a breath and putting this into context away from my OMFG reaction. This win is huge. It shatters 92 years of hi… 45 minutes ago

梁文发,NEO V.H. RT @PekingMike: China should take a lesson from South Korea. ‘Parasite’ portrayed Korean society in an honest, totally unsanitized way (com… 55 minutes ago