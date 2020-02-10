Ottawa to promise long-term fix for N.L.'s Muskrat Falls — and potential respite from steep rate hike

The federal government has agreed to negotiate a financial restructuring of the Muskrat Falls hydro project to make the project financially sustainable over the long term and potentially sparing Newfoundland and Labrador from a massive spike in electricity rates, CBC News has learned.

