Ottawa to promise long-term fix for N.L.'s Muskrat Falls — and potential respite from steep rate hike

CBC.ca Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The federal government has agreed to negotiate a financial restructuring of the Muskrat Falls hydro project to make the project financially sustainable over the long term and potentially sparing Newfoundland and Labrador from a massive spike in electricity rates, CBC News has learned.
