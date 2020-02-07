Global  

Canadian among 65 new coronavirus cases on cruise ship

CBC.ca Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
China reported a rise in new virus cases Monday, possibly denting optimism that disease control measures including isolating major cities might be working, while the operator of a cruise ship in Japan reported dozens of new cases.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Steep rise in number of coronavirus cases on cruise ship off Japan

Steep rise in number of coronavirus cases on cruise ship off Japan 01:40

 At least 61 people on a cruise liner off Japan tested positive for coronavirus on Friday (February 7), and thousands of passengers remain confined to their cabins. Beth Timmins reports.

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world [Video]Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Four more Britons have been diagnosed with Coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to eight. Here is a look at the total confirmed cases across the world.

Coronavirus: Deaths in China rise to over 900 [Video]Coronavirus: Deaths in China rise to over 900

China is reporting a rise in new virus cases, denting optimism that disease control measures which isolated major cities might be working.

Eye Opener at 8: Dozens of new coronavirus cases on cruise ship

A look back at what we've been covering on "CBS This Morning."
CBS News

Deaths hit 910, cruise ship cases soar: Virus update

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases on a quarantined cruise ship off Japan almost doubled, bringing to 136 the number of infections in the biggest outbreak...
Bangkok Post

