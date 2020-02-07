Canadian among 65 new coronavirus cases on cruise ship
Monday, 10 February 2020 () China reported a rise in new virus cases Monday, possibly denting optimism that disease control measures including isolating major cities might be working, while the operator of a cruise ship in Japan reported dozens of new cases.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases on a quarantined cruise ship off Japan almost doubled, bringing to 136 the number of infections in the biggest outbreak... Bangkok Post Also reported by •WorldNews •Reuters
