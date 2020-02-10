Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Equifax > U.S. charges four Chinese military hackers in 2017 Equifax breach

U.S. charges four Chinese military hackers in 2017 Equifax breach

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The United States has charged four Chinese military hackers in the 2017 breach of the Equifax credit reporting agency that affected nearly 150 million American citizens, Attorney General William Barr said Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Four Chinese military hackers charged in Equifax breach: DOJ

Four Chinese military hackers charged in Equifax breach: DOJ 01:47

 The United States charged four Chinese military hackers in the 2017 breach of the Equifax credit reporting agency that affected nearly 150 million American citizens, Attorney General William Barr said Monday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Galaxy Fold Z Debuts As The Oscars + Chinese Charged In Equifax Hack | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20 [Video]Galaxy Fold Z Debuts As The Oscars + Chinese Charged In Equifax Hack | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Parasite wins big at the Oscars, and Samsung makes first public showing of the Galaxy Fold Z during an ad spot; Previewing tomorrow's Samsung Unpacked event; Sony and..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Four Chinese military hackers charged in Equifax breach


SeekingAlpha Also reported by •Deutsche WelleTechCrunchCBC.caTIMEbizjournalsArs TechnicaSeattlePI.comNYTimes.comUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PimoRaul

Raul RT @SenatorRomney: The Equifax hack is yet another example of China's commitment to data theft. A warning to our allies: remember the inher… 6 seconds ago

newcomer2009

Ubuntu904 RT @CP24: U.S. charges four Chinese military members with massive Equifax hack https://t.co/3rdt53FAlk https://t.co/F0CgrSKlxY 14 seconds ago

mototanthosya

藤渡 和聡 RT @44DX44: Equifax: US charges four Chinese military officers over huge hack https://t.co/b7m5qgMdD6 22 seconds ago

revmagdalen

🆘Rev Magdalen |This Machine Dismantles Patriarchy RT @hshaban: 1)Equifax collects data about hundreds of millions of Americans without our consent and there is no “opting out” 2)Equifax fa… 23 seconds ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Equifax: US charges four Chinese military officers over huge hack https://t.co/dcUWdBJt1H https://t.co/FnQY0rm1vQ 31 seconds ago

MindTGap

Mind T. Gap BBC News - Equifax: US charges four Chinese military officers over huge hack https://t.co/fQrVU3caxf 32 seconds ago

ShoreEJV

Liz V BBC News - Equifax: US charges four Chinese military officers over huge hack https://t.co/SubzO9nnAE 44 seconds ago

honeygirl1978

pissedoff RT @mog7546: #DOJ charges four members of Chinese military in connection with 2017 hack at #Equifax prosecutors alleged that four members… 45 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.