New York sues Trump administration over traveler programs

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
New York on Monday sued the Trump administration over a new policy barring thousands of New Yorkers from enrolling in programs that help travelers speed through airport security lines and borders, following through on a threat arising from an immigration policy dispute.
News video: New York Sues US Gov Over Banning Residents From Federal Travelers Programs

New York Sues US Gov Over Banning Residents From Federal Travelers Programs 00:39

 The state of New York on Monday is suing the administration of President Donald Trump. They seek to void a policy barring thousands of New Yorkers from enrolling in federal programs that help travelers speed through airport security lines and borders. Last week, the Department of Homeland Security...

