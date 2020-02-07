Snoop Dogg says he 'didn't threaten' Gayle King for Kobe Bryant question, Katie Couric weighs in

Global  

Snoop Dogg has issued a follow-up video to his post last week calling out Gayle King for a question she asked WNBA player Lisa Leslie in an interview.
 Snoop Dogg attacked Gayle King for bringing up Kobe Bryant’s sexual assault case and added, “Free Bill Cosby.”

Snoop Dogg Denies Threatening Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Rape Question

Snoop Dogg says he did not threaten Gayle King in a now-viral video in which he slammed her for bringing up the late Kobe Bryant's rape case in a CBS interview....
Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg for Calling Out Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Rape Interview Question

Bill Cosby, who is currently serving a prison sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home outside Philadelphia in...
