Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Philip Rivers > Where could Philip Rivers land next? Six NFL teams stand out as QB moves on from Chargers

Where could Philip Rivers land next? Six NFL teams stand out as QB moves on from Chargers

USATODAY.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The quarterback's days with the Chargers are now officially over. But where might longtime Pro Bowler head next?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

luis34210360

luisma7000 RT @nflnetwork: Where could Philip Rivers end up? 🤔 📱: @MoveTheSticks https://t.co/MEkCihBujF 13 minutes ago

js_newswatch

JSOnline - NewsWatch The quarterback's days with the Chargers are now officially over. But where might longtime Pro Bowler head next? https://t.co/Mbvty6H8ZP 14 minutes ago

russmove

Russell RT @Newsweek: 5 teams where Philip Rivers could land after parting ways with the Chargers https://t.co/2gHb9j6Nu8 57 minutes ago

Newsweek

Newsweek 5 teams where Philip Rivers could land after parting ways with the Chargers https://t.co/2gHb9j6Nu8 1 hour ago

JohnSca89427985

John Scarlett RT @PFN365: Now that the #Chargers have moved on from Philip Rivers, could Tom Brady be the guy under center in 2020? According to PFN Ins… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.