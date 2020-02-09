White supremacist pleads guilty in Las Vegas bomb plot case
Monday, 10 February 2020 () LAS VEGAS (AP) — A self-described white supremacist pleaded guilty Monday in Las Vegas to collecting materials and planning to bomb a synagogue or office of the Anti-Defamation League, or shoot people at a fast food restaurant or a bar catering to LGBTQ customers. Conor Climo, 24, stood rigidly in yellow jail scrubs, answering, “Yes, […]
