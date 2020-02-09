Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > White supremacist pleads guilty in Las Vegas bomb plot case

White supremacist pleads guilty in Las Vegas bomb plot case

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A self-described white supremacist pleaded guilty Monday in Las Vegas to collecting materials and planning to bomb a synagogue or office of the Anti-Defamation League, or shoot people at a fast food restaurant or a bar catering to LGBTQ customers. Conor Climo, 24, stood rigidly in yellow jail scrubs, answering, “Yes, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Las Vegas professionals weigh in on lack of female director nominees at Oscars

Las Vegas professionals weigh in on lack of female director nominees at Oscars 02:02

 Some Las Vegas industry professionals are speaking out about the lack of female director nominees at the Oscars. 13 Action News Anchor Kalyna Astrinos reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Live look at one of the early caucus voting locations [Video]Live look at one of the early caucus voting locations

This is the fourth and final day for early caucus voting in Nevada. The first three days brought out more than 36,000 people.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:28Published

Fury ready for 'war' against Wilder in Las Vegas [Video]Fury ready for 'war' against Wilder in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury says he is prepared for "war" ahead of his fight against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas. Fury proclaimed Saturday's WBC heavyweight title rematch with Wilder "the biggest fight of the last 50..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

White supremacist pleads guilty in plot to bomb synagogue, shoot up Las Vegas LGBT bar

White supremacist Conor Climo pleaded guilty on Monday for planning bomb and shooting attacks at a synagogue and LGBTQ bar in Las Vegas.
USATODAY.com

White supremacist pleads guilty to plotting to bomb a gay bay and a synagogue

A man who describes himself as a white supremacist has pleaded guilty to plotting to bomb a gay bar and a synagogue near his home in Las Vegas. 24-year-old Conor...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.