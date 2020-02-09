White supremacist pleads guilty in Las Vegas bomb plot case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A self-described white supremacist pleaded guilty Monday in Las Vegas to collecting materials and planning to bomb a synagogue or office of the Anti-Defamation League, or shoot people at a fast food restaurant or a bar catering to LGBTQ customers. Conor Climo, 24, stood rigidly in yellow jail scrubs, answering, “Yes, […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Live look at one of the early caucus voting locations This is the fourth and final day for early caucus voting in Nevada. The first three days brought out more than 36,000 people. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:28Published now Fury ready for 'war' against Wilder in Las Vegas Tyson Fury says he is prepared for "war" ahead of his fight against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas. Fury proclaimed Saturday's WBC heavyweight title rematch with Wilder "the biggest fight of the last 50.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published 46 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources White supremacist pleads guilty in plot to bomb synagogue, shoot up Las Vegas LGBT bar White supremacist Conor Climo pleaded guilty on Monday for planning bomb and shooting attacks at a synagogue and LGBTQ bar in Las Vegas.

USATODAY.com 1 week ago



White supremacist pleads guilty to plotting to bomb a gay bay and a synagogue A man who describes himself as a white supremacist has pleaded guilty to plotting to bomb a gay bar and a synagogue near his home in Las Vegas. 24-year-old Conor...

PinkNews 1 week ago





Tweets about this