High Court rules Indigenous Australians cannot be deported

The Age Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
In a decision that further enshrines the rights of Indigenous Australians, the High Court has ruled Aboriginal people are exempt from the government's "aliens power" under the Constitution.
Recent related news from verified sources

Australian High Court rules: Indigenous people can't be deported

Australian High Court rules: Indigenous people can't be deportedDaniel Love and Brendan Thoms were born overseas with at least one of their parents an Indigenous Australian citizen. ;
Jerusalem Post

Australian court rules indigenous people can’t be deported

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s highest court ruled Tuesday the government can’t deport Aboriginal people as part of its policy of ridding the...
Seattle Times

Tweets about this

ElisssabethT

Elisabeth 🐎 No War On Iran RT @pauldutton1968: High court rules Aboriginal Australians are not 'aliens' under the constitution and cannot be deported | Indigenous Aus… 15 seconds ago

H2Ninja

Stormy Thunder RT @smh: The High Court has struck a major blow to the federal government's attempt to deport two Indigenous men, ruling that Aboriginal Au… 6 minutes ago

trishcahill

💧Patricia Cahill RT @PPDaley: #Indigenous Australians have a right to live on and not be regarded as aliens in their own country. Who knew? High court rules… 6 minutes ago

reenie0151

reenie015 RT @Shahni_W: BREAKING: High Court rules First Nations people DO have inherent citizenship - Cannot be classed as ‘aliens’ under the consti… 7 minutes ago

temphi1

Phil Temperly High Court rules Indigenous Australians cannot be deported https://t.co/7rLnXqw8CU #auspol 10 minutes ago

ElisssabethT

Elisabeth 🐎 No War On Iran Biggest Victory since Mabo! "High Court rules Indigenous people not 'alien' to Australia despite being born oversea… https://t.co/keB4GlFUUQ 11 minutes ago

Veeski3

Veeski RT @emm_downunder: Foreign-Born Criminals Claiming to be Aboriginal Win fight to Stay in Australia: High Court rules Indigenous People CAN'… 11 minutes ago

vjmahon

💧Vince Mahon RT @Boeufblogginon: 4-3 is a disappointing result in my view, despite the decision being in favour of the indigenous people concerned. “Hi… 11 minutes ago

