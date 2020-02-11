Elisabeth 🐎 No War On Iran RT @pauldutton1968: High court rules Aboriginal Australians are not 'aliens' under the constitution and cannot be deported | Indigenous Aus… 15 seconds ago

Stormy Thunder RT @smh: The High Court has struck a major blow to the federal government's attempt to deport two Indigenous men, ruling that Aboriginal Au… 6 minutes ago

💧Patricia Cahill RT @PPDaley: #Indigenous Australians have a right to live on and not be regarded as aliens in their own country. Who knew? High court rules… 6 minutes ago

reenie015 RT @Shahni_W: BREAKING: High Court rules First Nations people DO have inherent citizenship - Cannot be classed as ‘aliens’ under the consti… 7 minutes ago

Phil Temperly High Court rules Indigenous Australians cannot be deported https://t.co/7rLnXqw8CU #auspol 10 minutes ago

Elisabeth 🐎 No War On Iran Biggest Victory since Mabo! "High Court rules Indigenous people not 'alien' to Australia despite being born oversea… https://t.co/keB4GlFUUQ 11 minutes ago

Veeski RT @emm_downunder: Foreign-Born Criminals Claiming to be Aboriginal Win fight to Stay in Australia: High Court rules Indigenous People CAN'… 11 minutes ago