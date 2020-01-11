At least 14 dead as Rohingya boat sinks in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — An overcrowded boat carrying about 125 Rohingya refugees from Bangladeshi camps sank early Tuesday in the Bay of Bengal, leaving at...

At least 15 women and kids drown as Rohingya refugees' boat sinks Aid worker says the deaths "should be a wake-up call for us all" about the desperation of thousands of refugees in Bangladesh camps.

CBS News 2 hours ago



