Bernie Sanders Tops U.S. Poll; Bloomberg Overtakes Warren in Third Spot
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () (Bloomberg) -- The Democratic presidential race took on a new shape a day before the New Hampshire primary, as a national poll showed Bernie Sanders overtaking Joe Biden in first place and Michael Bloomberg surging to third place on a wave of advertising. In the first national survey since the Iowa caucuses ended with Sanders and Pete Buttigieg vying for the top spot, the Vermont senator had 25% support, topping the Quinnipiac University poll for the first time. He was followed by Biden at 17% and the former New York City mayor at 15%, according to the...
The Iowa Democratic Party announced it was reviewing results from 95 precincts from the Feb. 3 caucuses. Politico reports the figure accounts for roughly 5 percent of the total precincts. Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are battling it out for the lead in the state. Elizabeth Warren is a distant...