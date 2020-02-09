Virus cases in Hong Kong apartments recall SARS memories

Global  

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
HONG KONG (AP) — The diagnosis of four people living in a single Hong Kong apartment block who were sickened by a new virus is prompting worried comparisons with the deadly SARS pandemic of 17 years ago. Medical workers in full protective suits descended upon the Hong Mei House in Tsing Yi district on Tuesday, […]
Passengers of quarantined cruise ship in Hong Kong free to go after virus tests [Video]Passengers of quarantined cruise ship in Hong Kong free to go after virus tests

Citizens in Hong Kong turned out to show support for passengers who were quarantined for five days on the World Dream cruise ship docked in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. Footage from February 9 shows..

China coronavirus toll surges past 800, exceeds SARS [Video]China coronavirus toll surges past 800, exceeds SARS

Death toll on the mainland rises to 811 with two foreigners - a Japanese and an American - among the dead.

Coronavirus Updates: Infection May Have Spread Through Hong Kong Building’s Pipes

Dozens of people were quarantined at a Hong Kong housing complex after the virus appeared to spread through the building’s pipes. The number of total cases in...
Residents of evacuated Hong Kong apartments test negative for coronavirus

Five Hong Kongers evacuated from a residential building where a man and woman confirmed with coronavirus live tested negative for the virus, health authorities...
