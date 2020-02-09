Virus cases in Hong Kong apartments recall SARS memories

HONG KONG (AP) — The diagnosis of four people living in a single Hong Kong apartment block who were sickened by a new virus is prompting worried comparisons with the deadly SARS pandemic of 17 years ago. Medical workers in full protective suits descended upon the Hong Mei House in Tsing Yi district on Tuesday, […]



