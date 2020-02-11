Bison turn up bones of their ancestors, old wallowing spots in return to Banff 140 years later Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Bisons' hooves are turning up the soil of Banff National Park to reveal the bones of their ancestors that trod the same land more than 140 years ago, Banff town council heard Monday in an update on the animal's reintroduction project. 👓 View full article

