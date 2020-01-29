Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump names Aldona Wos as his new ambassador to Canada

Trump names Aldona Wos as his new ambassador to Canada

CBC.ca Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Aldona Wos is his nomination to replace Kelly Craft as his country's ambassador to Canada.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump: New Trade Deal With Canada, Mexico to Boost U.S. Growth [Video]Trump: New Trade Deal With Canada, Mexico to Boost U.S. Growth

President Donald Trump has signed into law a major rewrite of the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:30Published

Trump expected to sign new North American trade deal [Video]Trump expected to sign new North American trade deal

Trump's US-Canada-Mexico deal replaces NAFTA and likely to be much touted during 2020 election campaign.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump names past diplomat, donor as new ambassador to Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump has tapped North Carolina Republican, former diplomat and physician Aldona Z. Wos as the next American ambassador to Canada.
CTV News

President Trump makes pick for next ambassador to Canada

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has tapped a retired North Carolina physician to be the next U.S. ambassador to Canada. Dr. Aldona Wos was nominated...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.