Eight in 10 New Hampshire Democratic primary voters will back party nominee 'regardless': Edison Research
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Most of the voters participating in the New HampshireDemocratic primary on Tuesday said they are "angry" with President Donald Trump and will vote for the Democratic nominee "regardless of who it is," according to an Edison Research exit poll.
Most voters taking part in New Hampshire's Democratic primary on Tuesday expressed deep dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump and said they would vote for... Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters •SBS