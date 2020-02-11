Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Democratic Party (United States) > Eight in 10 New Hampshire Democratic primary voters will back party nominee 'regardless': Edison Research

Eight in 10 New Hampshire Democratic primary voters will back party nominee 'regardless': Edison Research

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Most of the voters participating in the New Hampshire Democratic primary on Tuesday said they are "angry" with President Donald Trump and will vote for the Democratic nominee "regardless of who it is," according to an Edison Research exit poll.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: New Hampshire Winner Prep

New Hampshire Winner Prep 01:41

 Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won the New Hampshire Democratic primary election, with Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) close behind.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Hampshire Primary Night: Sanders thanks campaign volunteers [Video]New Hampshire Primary Night: Sanders thanks campaign volunteers

New Hampshire Primary Night: Sanders thanks campaign volunteers

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

New Hampshire Primary Night: Sanders walks out and takes the stage to applause [Video]New Hampshire Primary Night: Sanders walks out and takes the stage to applause

New Hampshire Primary Night: Sanders walks out and takes the stage to applause

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Angry with Trump, most New Hampshire Democratic primary voters will back party's nominee 'regardless' – Edison Research

Most voters taking part in New Hampshire's Democratic primary on Tuesday expressed deep dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump and said they would vote for...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersSBS

Bernie Sanders Holds Off Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary

Sanders Holds Off Buttigieg, Klobuchar To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary
Daily Caller Also reported by •Al JazeeraSeattle TimesCBS NewsMediaiteBelfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

ANDREA08679408

ANDREA RT @raybae689: Eight in 10 New Hampshire Democratic primary voters will back party nominee 'regardless': Edison Research https://t.co/bylTX… 42 minutes ago

Br04365

Br04365 RT @bpolitics: As things stand, the @AP projects six pledged delegates each for Buttigieg and Sanders — with four delegates for Klobuchar i… 56 minutes ago

TodaysNetOffers

Social Network Today RT @NewsAboutLife: Eight in 10 New Hampshire Democratic primary voters will back party nominee ‘regardless’: Edison Research https://t.co/F… 1 hour ago

Kyle_Feldscher

Kyle Feldscher The race has tightened between Sanders and Buttigieg with nearly three-quarters of the vote in. CNN is estimating S… https://t.co/YEymEhyiGH 1 hour ago

bpolitics

Bloomberg Politics As things stand, the @AP projects six pledged delegates each for Buttigieg and Sanders — with four delegates for Kl… https://t.co/P6AsiKwHFX 1 hour ago

Rose_glow1

Rose RT @JstnGreen1: The best part of this isn't even the headline. (although I got to wonder WTF is wrong with the other 2) "One in 10 said th… 2 hours ago

LelaindePeche

✨Lelain de Peche🌝 RT @CBSNews: Eight in 10 Democratic voters in the #NHPrimary2020 say they feel angry about the current administration. That’s twice as hi… 2 hours ago

fiweh

FiWEH Life Eight in 10 New Hampshire Democratic primary voters will back party nominee 'regardless': Edison Research - FiWEH L… https://t.co/pJqsKuwjK9 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.