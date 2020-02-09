Global  

Coronavirus: Quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship has 39 new cases; elderly a concern

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus continues to spread on Princess Cruises' quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship after officials confirmed dozens of new cases.
News video: Cruise Ship Set To Leave New Jersey On Monday After Passengers Test Negative For Coronavirus

Cruise Ship Set To Leave New Jersey On Monday After Passengers Test Negative For Coronavirus 02:29

 A cruise ship that was delayed in Bayonne over coronavirus fears was expected to set sail again Saturday, but its departure has been pushed back for a second time; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Coronavirus Cases On Quarantined Cruise Ship Jump To 174 [Video]Coronavirus Cases On Quarantined Cruise Ship Jump To 174

The Japanese government is going to allow private facilities to test samples in order to expand health screenings for the ship.

Good news for a quarantined ship as China's new coronavirus cases drop [Video]Good news for a quarantined ship as China's new coronavirus cases drop

China reported on Wednesday its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in nearly two weeks, lending weight to a forecast by its foremost medical adviser for the outbreak to end by April. Meanwhile, one..

‘A luxury prison camp’: Washingtonians on cruise ships held captive by coronavirus, uncertainty

The idea was to see Asia, a place Susan Anabel had always wondered about. Instead, the Marysville woman has been confined to her windowless room aboard the...
Seattle Times

Coronavirus: Free porn offered to passengers stranded on Diamond Princess cruise ship

Coronavirus: Free porn offered to passengers stranded on Diamond Princess cruise shipWith thousands of passengers stranded in quarantine on the cruise ship the Diamond Princess, one adult company has come up with an idea on how to kill the...
New Zealand Herald


