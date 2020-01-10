Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Joe Biden > Paul Ryan: Biden is best Democrat for beating Trump but won't be 'getting the nomination'

Paul Ryan: Biden is best Democrat for beating Trump but won't be 'getting the nomination'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Paul Ryan said former Vice President Joe Biden would perform well in three battleground states that are needed to beat Trump.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders Surges to the Top With Biden in Democratic Presidential Bid [Video]Sanders Surges to the Top With Biden in Democratic Presidential Bid

Sanders Surges to the Top With Biden in Democratic Presidential Bid The results of a new CNN poll show the Vermont Senator at the top of the pack of hopefuls. The poll marks the first..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published

Biden Most Likely To Beat Trump [Video]Biden Most Likely To Beat Trump

Registered Democrats were asked in the Reuters-Ipsos survey who they would back in the primary election if it were held today. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden were tied at 21%. A new poll found that 40..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published


Tweets about this

grammy620

Pat RT @thewoman62: Paul Ryan: Biden is best Democrat for beating Trump but won't be 'getting the nomination' https://t.co/opO9y73FYL 5 minutes ago

rayumunna

RAY O. UMUNNA Former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan says Joe Biden is the Democrat with the best chance to beat Trump https://t.co/0ilvavobb5 27 minutes ago

SquawkBoxEurope

Squawk Box Europe Joe Biden is 'the best bet the Democrats have,' Paul Ryan says https://t.co/2Ti0K2EbQP 36 minutes ago

Someone97916630

Someone who Cares RT @Someone97916630: Former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan says Joe Biden is the Democrat with the best chance to beat Trump https://t.co/azAc… 1 hour ago

Someone97916630

Someone who Cares Former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan says Joe Biden is the Democrat with the best chance to beat Trump… https://t.co/vUjvoxnZWx 1 hour ago

tobyonekonobe

James RT @WarZoneUS: Former (keyword here) GOP ‘Loser’ Paul Ryan says Joe Biden is the Democrat with the best chance to beat Trump - at what Paul… 2 hours ago

WarZoneUS

WarZoneUS - Trumps Army Former (keyword here) GOP ‘Loser’ Paul Ryan says Joe Biden is the Democrat with the best chance to beat Trump - at… https://t.co/VG8ApMfZmL 2 hours ago

ShellyL59887468

Mercedes Shelby RT @raybae689: Paul Ryan doubts Biden can win nomination despite being 'the best bet' for Democrats https://t.co/RSW3UzLVmw https://t.co/c8… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.