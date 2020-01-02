Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ladder to door was only escape for deadly India factory fire

Ladder to door was only escape for deadly India factory fire

Seattle Times Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — Shouting and crying, workers in an Indian denim factory struggled to claw their way up a ladder to a door, their only exit as a fire blazed through fabric and machinery, officials say. Seven people died in the weekend blaze, and families were still waiting on Wednesday to recover loved ones’ […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fire fighters rescue pigeon ensnared by kite strings at festival in western India [Video]Fire fighters rescue pigeon ensnared by kite strings at festival in western India

A pigeon trapped by glass-coated kite strings from a local festival was rescued by the fire department in the west Indian state of Gujarat. The incident took place on January 15 in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:37Published

Massive fire breaks out at factory in Delhi leaving 14 injured and one dead [Video]Massive fire breaks out at factory in Delhi leaving 14 injured and one dead

A firefighter was killed and 14 others were injured after a battery factory caught fire and collapsed in Delhi on January 2.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:20Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.