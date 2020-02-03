Global  

Coronavirus toll in China reaches 1,113

WorldNews Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus toll in China reaches 1,113Hubei: The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has risen to 1,113, the number of confirmed...
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Coronavirus Claims More Lives

Coronavirus Claims More Lives 01:16

 Ninety-seven more people have died in mainland China from coronavirus as the World Health Organization is calling the outbreak a very "grave threat."

Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO: Coronavirus a greater threat than ISIS [Video]WHO: Coronavirus a greater threat than ISIS

China's senior medical adviser said Tuesday that coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39

Coronavirus: WHO warns of grave risk to poorer countries [Video]Coronavirus: WHO warns of grave risk to poorer countries

WHO praises China's response to virus, says the first vaccine could be available in 18 months.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:40


Recent related news from verified sources

China virus toll passes 1,000 as Xi visits hospital

China virus toll passes 1,000 as Xi visits hospitalLive version of coronavirus map The toll from China’s deadly coronavirus outbreak passed 1,000 on Tuesday after President Xi Jinping called for more...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersMid-DayFrance 24

Coronavirus to hit China’s smartphone and LCD panel production hard

The ongoing coronavirus crisis in China is expected to disrupt local production of LCD panels and smartphones, causing prices to rise and supply shortages across...
The Next Web Also reported by •Mid-DayRTTNewsDeutsche WelleBelfast Telegraph

ABasitJagirani

ABDUL BASIT RT @AFP: China virus death toll reaches 1,113, but number of new cases falls https://t.co/sg6h1mOrCK #coronavirus https://t.co/UsJ5BuRecX 8 minutes ago

godfroykone

GODFROY KONE *Coronavirus: death toll reaches 1,110 in China *Coronavirus : le bilan atteint 1 110 morts en Chine… https://t.co/DR7iF0I6LS 17 minutes ago

Amanv88

Aman Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: More Than 45,100 Infected Globally, China Death Toll Reaches 1,110 https://t.co/Gz2RrQeiz6 18 minutes ago

TheUnitedExpres

The United Express #Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll in China reaches 1110 https://t.co/QGypSjJHx9 23 minutes ago

avinash_mailme

Avinash RT @ANI: China virus death toll reaches 1,110, reports AFP news agency quoting government. #CoronaVirus 48 minutes ago

RacqreyC

RAcqrey Criss FBI RT @teddyeugene: China: Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,113 #COVID19 https://t.co/47eTpSVyxU 1 hour ago

ssenigame

กําลังดมหงส์ไทย🌚🌝 x speechless RT @bsindia: China virus death toll reaches 1,110 nationwide. The virus, now named as "COVID-19", is believed to have emerged last year in… 1 hour ago

teddyeugene

The African Voice China: Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,113 #COVID19 https://t.co/47eTpSVyxU 1 hour ago

