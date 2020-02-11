Prosecutors quit in Roger Stone case after Trump intervention

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

All four prosecutors who secured the conviction of Roger Stone, a longtime associate and friend of Donald Trump, have withdrawn from the case after the Department of Justice changed a sentencing recommendation condemned by the US president as too harsh. The career prosecutors, who on Monday had recommended Mr Stone face up to nine years in prison, signalled their protests on Tuesday afternoon in a flurry of court filings as they exited the case. One of the lawyers, Jonathan Kravis, said he had resigned as an assistant US attorney, the title given to frontline prosecutors in US attorney's offices. The dramatic moves came after Mr Trump criticised prosecutors' sentencing recommendation in a...


