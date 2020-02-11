Global  

Prosecutors quit in Roger Stone case after Trump intervention

WorldNews Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Prosecutors quit in Roger Stone case after Trump interventionAll four prosecutors who secured the conviction of Roger Stone, a longtime associate and friend of Donald Trump, have withdrawn from the case after the Department of Justice changed a sentencing recommendation condemned by the US president as too harsh. The career prosecutors, who on Monday had recommended Mr Stone face up to nine years in prison, signalled their protests on Tuesday afternoon in a flurry of court filings as they exited the case. One of the lawyers, Jonathan Kravis, said he had resigned as an assistant US attorney, the title given to frontline prosecutors in US attorney’s offices. The dramatic moves came after Mr Trump criticised prosecutors’ sentencing recommendation in a...
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Federal Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case

Federal Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case 00:38

 Two federal prosecutors in the Roger Stone case have abruptly quit.

