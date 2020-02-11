Global  

Pamela Anderson’s 12-day husband says he paid her debts

WorldNews Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Pamela Anderson’s 12-day husband says he paid her debtsJon Peters is having none of what has been said in recent reports about his short-lived, not-quite-official marriage to Pamela Anderson. The movie producer has fired back, saying their union went belly-up after he paid off her six-figure debts. “I dropped everything for Pam,” he told the New York Post’s Page Six in an email on Monday. “She had almost $200,000 (Dh734,529) in bills and no way to pay it, so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There’s no fool like an old fool.”...
News video: Jon Peters feels like ‘an old fool for marrying Pamela Anderson'

Jon Peters feels like ‘an old fool for marrying Pamela Anderson' 00:56

 Hollywood producer Jon Peters feels like an "old fool" after calling off his engagement, in order to marry Pamela Anderson, a union which only lasted for 12 days, and Peters now admits he feels awful after paying off his ex-wife's debts only to get dumped.

