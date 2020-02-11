Pamela Anderson’s 12-day husband says he paid her debts
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Jon Peters is having none of what has been said in recent reports about his short-lived, not-quite-official marriage to Pamela Anderson. The movie producer has fired back, saying their union went belly-up after he paid off her six-figure debts. “I dropped everything for Pam,” he told the New York Post’s Page Six in an email on Monday. “She had almost $200,000 (Dh734,529) in bills and no way to pay it, so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There’s no fool like an old fool.”...
