Canadian PM Trudeau raises gay rights with Senegal leader

Seattle Times Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised Senegal’s criminalization of homosexuality during his visit to the West African nation on Wednesday, but Senegal’s leader told journalists afterward that “we’re comfortable with our laws.” The exchange between Trudeau and Senegalese President Macky Sall highlighted the impasse the United States, Canada and other Western […]
