Canadian PM Trudeau raises gay rights with Senegal leader
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised Senegal’s criminalization of homosexuality during his visit to the West African nation on Wednesday, but Senegal’s leader told journalists afterward that “we’re comfortable with our laws.” The exchange between Trudeau and Senegalese President Macky Sall highlighted the impasse the United States, Canada and other Western […]
While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won the election in Canada, he continues to put himself in troubling situations. According to CNN, he tried to do something nice by bringing pastries from a..
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that so far the Canadian government has not been involved with Prince Harry and Meghan's pending move to Canada, but confirmed that the government will play..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:01Published
Tweets about this
Russ Canadian PM Trudeau raises gay rights with Senegal leader https://t.co/Jlk7Ol8EQD #SmartNews20 minutes ago