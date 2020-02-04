Global  

Head of Iowa Democratic Party resigns after caucus results debacle

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
More than a week after the Iowa caucuses, Democrats still do not have a final tally of the results. A recanvass will start Sunday and a recount may follow.
