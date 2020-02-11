Global  

2nd case of new coronavirus confirmed among China evacuees

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A second case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S. among evacuees from China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The person was aboard a flight from the city of Wuhan that arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California last week, the […]
